Hi Folks—

I’ve got a short round of updates for you today, with something longer and meatier in the works for early next week. Stay tuned!

A New Subscriber Perk

First, I’m excited to announce that I’m adding a special perk for paid Wayfinder subscribers. The main purpose of this newsletter will always be to inform and educate, so all of my content remains free for everyone to access, but in an increasingly challenging time for disinformation and online harms research and writing, paid subscribers help keep this public service content available.

To thank those of you who purchase a yearly or founding subscription, I’ll be sending each of you a 10 Day Privacy and Online Safety Toolkit. This tune up is designed for busy people who want to make sure they have their digital i’s dotted and t’s crossed but don’t know where to start. In future years, I’ll provide similar toolkits—or updates to the old curriculum—for recurring subscribers. The toolkit will be released in April; subscribe today to get yours!

A New Podcast

Second, I’m excited to announce that I will be a recurring host of The Illegals: The Americans Rewatch Podcast from The Mayday Network. Together with Julie Roginsky, Michelle Kinney, and a rotating gang of Russia experts, media and culutral commentators, and retired intel officers, we’ll be rewatching the television gold that is Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields’ 2013 award-winning series The Americans, which follows two deep cover Soviet spies in Washington DC in the 1980s. The first episode drops tomorrow, Thursday, March 14. Check out the trailer and watch along with us!

A New Project

Finally, I’m delighted to be joining the inaugural class of the McCain Institute’s American Democracy and Technology Fellowship. Sensible, bipartisan tech policy debates that are grounded in reality are all too rare in Washington these days. My project will provide pathways to policymakers who wish to mitigate online harms while protecting the robust First Amendment rights that are the foundation of American democracy. I plan to cut through the noise about approaches to technology regulation, a topic that has been deeply politicized for far too long. As Senator McCain said in 2015: “As we dither, our Nation grows more vulnerable, our privacy and security are at greater risk, and our adversaries are further emboldened.” Stay tuned for more from the fellowship here.

I’ll be back next week with more tips on navigating our polluted information environment. Till then, you can always find me on Bluesky, Instagram, and right here on Substack Notes. 🧭

Be well,

Nina

PS: As always, if you’ve got a personal question about disinformation, online safety, or digital harms, you can submit it to my advice column here!