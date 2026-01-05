The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

Jeff Chase
7h

One option: donate to MSF, Doctors Without Borders. They will send a quarterly paper “Alert” with enough bearing witness to last you until the next one. The Winter 2025 has a nice essay about MSF’s commitment to “temoignage” (excuse my French) or “bearing witness”, on the ground, where it is happening. As an NGO with responsible governance and commitment to moral purpose, and a presence on the ground, they are for me a trusted source of “ground truth” about conflicts with contested narratives. And notably Gaza. And it helps to help them help real people on the ground. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
Irene Tomaszewski
9h

Keep saying this. Too many people don't realize that the "news" they read has been manipulated and not just reported. And the manipulators want it that way. You were an exceptional young voice alerting people to disinformation. A hard thing to do in a culture that has encouraged sensationalism for too long. Keep up the good work.

1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
