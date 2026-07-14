The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Nathan Robertson-Ball's avatar
Nathan Robertson-Ball
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Easier to offer an ill-informed hot take and enjoy the hit of feeling righteous or justified or better than or whatever else than to allow a situation to unfold.

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