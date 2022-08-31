Me, to my Gen Z students.

This week we held the first meeting of “Disinformation and Influence in the Digital Age,” a course I’m teaching for the second time at Syracuse’s Maxwell School of Public Policy. Since the last time I taught the course, during the summer of 2021, the disinformation landscape has shifted consequentially; whistleblower Frances Haugen released troves of documents detailing how Facebook products were causing harm (and researchers who have been studying the platform for years felt vindicated, if a little annoyed it took so long to be taken seriously); more recently, a Twitter executive also blew the whistle on his former company’s lax security posture and claims about spam accounts; and Facebook changed its name to Meta reflecting what Mark Zuckerberg believes is the company’s future direction toward a “metaverse” (God help us). We’ve learned more about the role social media played in the January 6 insurrection (and will probably gain an even deeper understanding this fall), and we’re headed into another contentious midterm election cycle, with election deniers poised to win power in key 2024 battleground states.

Previously, I taught a Master’s-level version of this course, but my students this semester are college juniors and seniors. They were all of 15 and 16 years old when disinformation reached mainstream awareness and Donald Trump was elected. This in and of itself presents an interesting teaching opportunity; the students are unlikely to know many of the details of Russia’s 2016 election interference campaign, so reading an indictment in the Russia investigation and perusing the archive of Russian Facebook ads should expose them to new information.

What’s even more exciting to me, though, is to be teaching students that are firmly members of Gen Z. Yes, we Millennials are “digital natives,” but a lot of behaviors we had to learn—like managing the consequences of an elephantine internet (that is, an internet that never forgets) through the toggling of privacy settings and “brand management”—are as natural as breathing to our younger friends. In focus groups I’ve conducted, I’m always pleasantly surprised how much members of Gen Z know about digital security and the baked-in skepticism with which they consume certain online content. In a lot of ways, Gen Z is wiser about the internet than their elders.

But Gen Z has one huge disadvantage in comparison to Millennials and Gen X: the young adults of Gen Z have never known an internet that does not precisely cater to their interests. When we informally discussed our social media usage in our first class meeting, heavily algorithmically-controlled platforms like YouTube and TikTok were those with the most uptake among students. These platforms are based around a passive model of consumption, feeding the user content they are likely to engage with on autoplay for as long as the site or app is open. A user can swipe away from a TikTok or “dislike” a YouTube video, but they have few other inputs toward the content they are fed in their algorithmically-generated feed.

It’s that passivity I hope to challenge in my students. I’m not going to tell them not to use these platforms or avoid certain sources—even I have trouble resisting the lure of the baby care tips and animal videos that Instagram and TikTok offer me—but I want to push them toward more intentional, discerning consumption of information online. We’re doing this in a couple of ways:

My students will be sharing their thoughts about our course readings on Twitter. A majority of them have accounts already (which frankly surprised me, but they are public policy and communications students, after all). In their weekly “commonplace tweets”— a concept based on the commonplace books of olde, in which people in the early modern era wrote down quotes and ideas they liked from books they read in a notebook they carried with them—they’ll practice professional social media usage and hopefully begin to see online public policy discourse as an area to which they can actively contribute.

They have to track all the information they consume for one 24-hour period and reflect on what they learn. Everything from memes that Grandma sends to snippets of the news seen in a sports bar to TikTok videos viewed late at night in bed is fair game and should lead them to some interesting conclusions about the quality of information they obtain from each platform or source.

They will research and explain the evolution of a public-policy-related lie of their choosing, including where the lie started, how it spread, and whether any known foreign actors amplified it.

Finally, beyond encouraging more active online consumption, I hope my students gain a more holistic understanding of how disinformation works in 2022. There are a lot of courses that focus on one element of the problem—foreign campaigns or domestic influencers, tech or the mainstream media—or one element of the solution—legal issues, tech policy, or government oversight. In my course, we frame the problem, reading the work that is definitional in this space (namely Claire Wardle and Hossein Derakhshan’s “Information Disorder”); learn about the infrastructure of the platforms that allows disinformation to flourish (for this we turn to, among others, An Ugly Truth by Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang); get acquainted with the tools and tactics of malign foreign actors like Russia, China, and Iran; and finally turn to domestic disinformation during the U.S. elections, COVID-19, and campaigns affecting minorities. With that broad understanding of the landscape in hand, we consider responses in the government, private sector, and civil society spheres, and we attempt to apply those solutions in a fun, end-of-semester, live simulation.

You can’t take the course with us (sorry, that’s why they pay me the adequate-bucks), but I have included the course readings I’ve assigned below. If you’re interested in getting a bit more intentional about your information consumption habits, maybe consider doing one of the assignments above. Let me know how you make out; I’d love to hear from you.

Syllabus: Disinformation and Influence in the Digital Age

UNIT 1: FRAMEWORKS

How do we define the terms related to the disinformation and online influence problem, and how does disinformation support authoritarians and autocrats?

Optional

UNIT 2: INFRASTRUCTURE

What does recent reporting/your own experience with and understanding of Facebook’s microtargeting mechanisms mean for the spread of disinformation?

Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, (Harper: 2021), pgs 1-147.

Pick a story that interests you from the Facebook Papers from this list.

How do mainstream and social media play into the broader disinformation ecosystem?

UNIT 3: RUSSIA

How has Russia used disinformation in the modern era?

Optional

David Patrikarakos, War in 140 Characters: How Social Media Is Reshaping Conflict in the Twenty-First Century, “Introduction” and“Chapter 6- The Troll: The Empire Strikes Back”

Melissa Hooper, “Six ways (other than hacking) that Russia is exploiting divisions and the rise of xenophobia in Europe,” Human Rights First.

Edward Lucas and Peter Pomerantsev, “Winning the Information War,” CEPA, August 2016, pp 2-41.

UNIT 4: CHINA AND IRAN

Optional:

UNIT 5: DOMESTIC DISINFORMATION

How does domestic disinformation leave democracies more vulnerable to outside manipulation? What are the effects on the democratic process, journalism, and extremism?

UNIT 6: RESPONSES

How should governments respond to disinformation?

Optional

Laura Rosenberger & Lindsay Gorman, “How Democracies Can Win the Information Contest,” The Washington Quarterly, 43:2 (2020), 75-96.

How should civil society and the private sector respond to disinformation?

David Kaye, Speech Police: The Global Struggle to Govern the Internet (Columbia Global Reports: 2019).

Anne Applebaum and Peter Pomerantsev, “How to Put Out Democracy’s Dumpster Fire,” The Atlantic, March 8, 2021.

Optional