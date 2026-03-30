The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Alexander Seger
6d

Thanks for sharing this. Here some additional thoughts about autocratic movements deploying epistemic disruption as a strategy.

https://alexanderseger.substack.com/p/flooding-the-zone-the-authoritarian?r=51uzni&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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