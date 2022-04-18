Good morning! It's publication week for my second book, How to Be a Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment and How to Fight Back.

I would be incredibly grateful if you pre-ordered a copy; pre-orders are a signal to booksellers that they ought to stock a book and (not that this would happen in my wildest dreams) can propel a new title to bestseller lists. It is available direct from the publisher and on Bookshop, Indiebound, and other large booksellers like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository (great for international orders!). If print isn't your jam, the book will also be available in e-book and audibook formats. The audiobook is narrated by yours truly :)

I've already been blessed with some really wonderful press and reviews for the book. Publishers Weekly called it "an essential guide for women interested in standing up for a fairer, safer online world," and Booklist described it as "a slim, guerilla-style handbook for women experiencing harassment online… A timely guide with a much-needed feminist lens." I was profiled in The Sunday Times and joined NPR programs On Point and All Things Considered to discuss the online abuse of women and why a trend toward free speech absolutism silences so many.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 19) at 6pm ET I will be doing an 'Ask Me Anything' about the book on Reddit (check my Twitter for the link at 6pm), and on Saturday, April 23, I will be appearing at a live book event at Politics and Prose in Washington, DC, with my friend Cindy Otis, a fellow disinformation researcher and author of True or False.

So take a look at the links above (you may even find an Easter egg or two that explains why I've been so quiet the past two months) and consider preording the book, if not for yourself, then for a woman in your life whose voice the world needs to hear. (For what it's worth, I think men can learn plenty from the book as well, namely how to be better online allies.)

It's an exciting week, and I'm so grateful for all of your support. Thanks for being here.