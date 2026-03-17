The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Peter Benn's avatar
Peter Benn
6d

Nice piece, thank you.

From a 70-year-old Arts grad's perspective, it seems crude layouts and a conglomeration of quick headlines, like, oh, The Drudge Report, is rewarded by the algo.

But even @fintwitter.bsky has a use. (most multiples)

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Teresa Ritterhoff's avatar
Teresa Ritterhoff
6d

Thanks for performing this era’s version of muckraking!

The mental health costs of the slaughterhouse are now well known…someday creators’ struggles will be too.

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