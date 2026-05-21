The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Norman's avatar
Andrew Norman
2d

Love this post, Nina. In fact, I'd love to talk to you about it. In a curious coincidence, my colleagues and I happen to be working with London, Ontario, a city that suffered a horrific hate crime five years ago. We've developed a learning intervention designed to help kids understand the forces that polarize and radicalize. It's also designed as an active inoculation against "mind traps", and our preliminary data suggests that we're hot on the trail of a powerful antidote to the politics of hate. Can we discuss?

Reply
Share
John M's avatar
John M
2d

Nina: about the issues you mentioned re misinformation about London, we have the same problems up here in Canada!

Back in early May, disinfowatch released a report about foreign (mostly Russian and American) interference in Canadian national unity (https://disinfowatch.org/foreign-interference-targeting-canada-and-alberta/).

There were also YouTube "slopaganda" videos that the CBC traced to Dutch content creators:

Alberta separatist leader unconcerned about influence of YouTube ‘slopaganda’ videos

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/slopaganda-youtube-alberta-separatism-9.7171993

People have to be very careful about the information they get online. Unfortunately, critical thinking seems to have been forgotten so people share info that their silo agrees with ... and disregard everything that goes against their personal beliefs!

Keep up the great work,

John

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nina Jankowicz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture