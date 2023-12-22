The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Katie Harbath's avatar
Katie Harbath
Dec 22, 2023

I’m so glad you wrote this. Been talking about this with other trust and safety folks as I’m struggling with this as well. This came up too with Meta accepting 2020 election denialism ads. I wish leaders of these companies would better outline their thinking process and what tradeoffs they were weighing when making these decisions.

For instance, I think they both can't afford the operational costs to have more nuanced content moderation, but also want to stick to their strict free speech principles for as long as possible so as to not open up more pressure for them to have more nuanced policies. I do think they'll eventually be forced into it like every platform has.

This is an interesting question too of whether it would be better that they have more nuanced policies even if they can only reactively enforce or try to hold out as long as possible. They are still very green in working on many of these things so I don't know how nuanced their thinking even is. 100 percent agree the post could use some comms polish too.

I’m staying on Substack too, for now, as I agree about continuing to make noise and talk about these issues.

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1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
Dan Kowalski's avatar
Dan Kowalski
Dec 22, 2023

Thank you. Well said. Now, is there a way to pinpoint, or at least estimate, how MUCH money Substack makes from (and for!) Nazis? Maybe we can shame them with a dollar figure...

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2 replies by Nina Jankowicz and others
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