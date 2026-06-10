The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Emily Horne's avatar
Emily Horne
3d

So proud of you, friend. Congrats on reclaiming your story and sharing it so bravely.

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Diane McConnell's avatar
Diane McConnell
3d

Haven't seen it, but want to.

Showing it to High Schools sounds like a wonderful idea.

Who would I contact about buying a copy?

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