The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Irene Tomaszewski's avatar
Irene Tomaszewski
5h

Honesty, moral courage and great writing: Nina, that's you. We are living in a vicious age. Until recently I just said, with a half-smile, "we live in interesting times" but now I can't soften it. Vicious times. Thank you, Nina, for your decency and intelligent commentary.

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1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
Sanem's avatar
Sanem
5h

Unfortunately it wasn't only the right wing mob that caused this. A lot of media organs that I read / follow and trust (that are not anti DEI, etc.) also jumped on the bandwagon and fanned the flames. When did we, as humanity, become thirsty spectators of troubled fellow human beings?

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