The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Kristofer Goldsmith's avatar
Kristofer Goldsmith
4d

I have to admit I had forgotten about Tulsi’s attachment to this particular conspiracy theory.

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1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
twagirimana Pascal's avatar
twagirimana Pascal
4d

Stop wars you want Russian revolution

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1 reply by Nina Jankowicz
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