The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder

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Cissna, Ken's avatar
Cissna, Ken
4d

It’s a mafia-type gift. Rewatch The Godfather. It’s a message, not a gift. Having out of place Russians at a wedding one of them paid for reminds Trump Sr of what can happen if he doesn’t cooperate.

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Mitchell Polman's avatar
Mitchell Polman
4d

One more thing for your list. The State Department has yet to spend any of the money Congress (bipartisan) has appropriated for tracking kidnapped Ukrainian children. Kremlev is involved in that.

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