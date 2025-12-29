Subscribe
Wiczipedia is becoming The Wayfinder 🧭
Your guide to our toxic information landscape
Dec 29, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
Time for Musk to Pay the Piper
X is the first platform to be fined under Europe's Digital Services Act
Dec 5, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
October 2025
The Bangification of AI
Or why it’s so creepy to be a woman on the internet in 2025
Oct 27, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
The Grifter Complex
A new censorship documentary may have paid its on-camera experts
Oct 14, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
Teach-In with Kris Goldsmith
Are veterans more susceptible to disinformation? What information trends are most worrisome? And how to keep fighting.
Oct 10, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
Kristofer Goldsmith
The American Sunlight Project
How to Not Capitulate for Dummies
A framework for weighing decisions under Trump.
Oct 8, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
September 2025
Jim Jordan Claims Google Censored Conservatives. His Own Committee’s Work Shows Otherwise.
Google execs’ interviews before the House Judiciary Committee show no evidence of “censorship” or government coercion - so who’s lying?
Sep 29, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
The Justice System Isn't Meeting the Moment
An update on my defamation suit against Fox News
Sep 15, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
On the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
I mourn his murder, but I do not mourn the way he practiced politics.
Sep 12, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
August 2025
On Resisting and Persisting
How I Decided to Speak Up and Fight Back
Aug 28, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
Helsinki to Anchorage
Trump remains the same corrupt businessman he's always been
Aug 17, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
July 2025
I Got Trapped in the AI Ouroboros
A foreign news outlet fabricated a quote from me. LLMs have already picked it up.
Jul 23, 2025
Nina Jankowicz
